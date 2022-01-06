Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $171.04. 97,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.75 and a one year high of $170.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

