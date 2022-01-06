Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 31,714 Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL remained flat at $$21.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.