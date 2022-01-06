Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the November 30th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Critical Elements Lithium stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.