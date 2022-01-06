Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of LEGN opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of -0.13. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after buying an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $82,371,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $40,126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 284.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 593,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

