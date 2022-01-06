Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 400 target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 445.60.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

