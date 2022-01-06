$0.30 EPS Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.