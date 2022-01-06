SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 5.6%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. 3,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,093,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 124.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 358,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 198,879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 101,637 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 157.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 68,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

