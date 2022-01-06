SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 5.6%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. 3,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,093,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.19.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 124.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 358,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 198,879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 101,637 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 157.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 68,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.