Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Up 3.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 3,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 845,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $545.45 million, a PE ratio of 348.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.