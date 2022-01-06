Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 24,137 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $197.50. 2,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $196.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,997. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.