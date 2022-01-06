Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 39,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 810,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 860.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,094 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 151,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.