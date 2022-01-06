Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.
NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 39,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 810,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 860.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,094 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 151,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
