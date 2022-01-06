Tigress Financial Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $72.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. Intel has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.