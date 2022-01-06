Maxim Group Increases Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Price Target to $6.00

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

