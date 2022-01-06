Maxim Group Increases Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Price Target to $6.00

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.