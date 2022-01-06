Critical Analysis: Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) & XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and XOMA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics $88.64 million 10.27 -$227.28 million ($2.39) -3.74 XOMA $29.39 million 8.85 $13.30 million ($0.20) -115.00

XOMA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heron Therapeutics. XOMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of XOMA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heron Therapeutics and XOMA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 XOMA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.15%. XOMA has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.04%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than XOMA.

Profitability

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics -264.58% -128.33% -64.26% XOMA 4.63% 1.39% 1.08%

Summary

XOMA beats Heron Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.