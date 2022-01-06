Contrasting Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) & L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) and L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and L’Air Liquide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 35.94% 91.32% 32.35% L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of L’Air Liquide shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ero Copper and L’Air Liquide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $324.10 million 0.00 $51.62 million N/A N/A L’Air Liquide $23.40 billion 3.63 $2.78 billion N/A N/A

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ero Copper and L’Air Liquide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 3 1 0 2.25 L’Air Liquide 1 2 7 0 2.60

Ero Copper presently has a consensus target price of $29.88, indicating a potential upside of ?. L’Air Liquide has a consensus target price of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 401.95%. Given Ero Copper’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than L’Air Liquide.

Summary

L’Air Liquide beats Ero Copper on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops and builds industrial gas production plants. The Global Markets & Technologies segment focuses on new markets which require a global approach, drawing on science, technologies, development models, and usages related to digital transformation. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

