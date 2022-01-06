NewSquare Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after buying an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $68.08.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

