46,920 Shares in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

OUNZ opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

