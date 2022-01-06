NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 170 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 50.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $891.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $926.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $902.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.