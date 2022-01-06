IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,900 Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 515,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 388,761 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLDB opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

