IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 265.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GME opened at $129.37 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of -2.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.00.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

