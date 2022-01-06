Northeast Investment Management Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,887.99 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,919.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2,782.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

