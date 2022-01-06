Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 274.2% in December

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 274.2% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.