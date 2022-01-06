PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $429,116.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $52.91 million and approximately $429,116.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010294 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016877 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,950,685,970 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

