Apollon Limassol Market Capitalization Tops $519,511.40 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $519,511.40 and approximately $84,271.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00215942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.00479052 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00087836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,180 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars.

