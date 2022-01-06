Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $212,216.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCUGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.