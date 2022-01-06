Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$5.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.78.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

