Mondelez International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after acquiring an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

