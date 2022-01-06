Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.50 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
