Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.50 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

