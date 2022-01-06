MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $499.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $505.00 to $499.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $379.03 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.96.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

