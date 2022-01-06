Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €204.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €204.00 ($231.82) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €216.58 ($246.12).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €216.40 ($245.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €207.91 and its 200 day moving average is €193.89. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

