Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €250.00 ($284.09) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($289.77) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €236.08 ($268.28).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €216.75 ($246.31) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of €203.22 and a 200 day moving average of €202.54.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

