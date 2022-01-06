Analysts Offer Predictions for MetLife, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MetLife in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

NYSE MET opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 223,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

