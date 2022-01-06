BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years.
Shares of MYD stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $15.60.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
