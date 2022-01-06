BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:CII opened at $21.75 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

