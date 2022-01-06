Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

