John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years.

Shares of PDT opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $17.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

