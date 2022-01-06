Dusk Network Price Tops $0.68 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $265.87 million and approximately $79.71 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,445,429 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUSKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.