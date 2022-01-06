Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

HGLB opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $10.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

