Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Hold

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

ABEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 730,274 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Ambev by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 874,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200,162 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

