Northland Securities Increases Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $61.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

PCRX stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after buying an additional 169,324 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

