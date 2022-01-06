VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Update

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,235,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in VectivBio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VECT stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. VectivBio has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VectivBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

