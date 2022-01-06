Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

