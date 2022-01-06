Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Set at $17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) received a $17.00 target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARHS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

ARHS stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00.

In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

