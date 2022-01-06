Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE AMPS opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

