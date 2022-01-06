Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, an increase of 222.0% from the November 30th total of 91,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Mack purchased 25,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,248.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

VRPX opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

