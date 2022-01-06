Royal Bank of Canada Increases Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $60.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

EXC stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

