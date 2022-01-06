Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.08.

BBBY opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

