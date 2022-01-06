Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

