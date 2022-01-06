Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 76.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 80.2% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 50,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

