The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $952.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

