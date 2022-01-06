FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, Truist boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

